Russians create units looking for deserters in temporarily occupied territories – Ukraine's Resistance

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 28 August 2024, 03:02
Russian soldiers carry their brother-in-arms. Stock photo: Russian media

The Russians have increased the number of units looking for deserters, as well as the number of checkpoints in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories. 

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Details: The National Resistance Center noted that after being detained, fugitives are usually thrown back to the front line under the so-called "wartime laws".

The Russian command does not let its personnel leave the front line even after the end of their contract.

The population of temporarily occupied territories reported that most deserters are those who were not released upon completion of their contract and were planned to be sent to a "meat-grinder assault" [an infantry assault with a high number of casualties among the attackers’ own troops, which suggest that the military command doesn't care much about their own soldiers – ed.].

occupation
