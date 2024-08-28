​​Oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast attacked by drones of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence and Special Operation Forces – videos

Ukrainian-made attack UAVs have hit an oil depot in Russia’s Rostov Oblast as a result of a joint operation by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) and the Special Operation Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (SOF).

Source: an Ukrainska Pravda source in DIU

Details: This facility is part of the Russian defence industrial base and is directly involved in supplying Russian forces.

Eyewitnesses report that the oil depot’s tanks are still on fire.

The detailed results of the operation are currently being confirmed.

For reference: The Atlas plant of the Federal Agency for State Reserves in the Southern Federal District specialises in the supply of petroleum products to the Russian Armed Forces.

Russian media reports indicate that in August 2020, the plant hosted joint exercises by the Russian Ministry of Defence and Rosrezerv as part of the Caucasus 2020 exercise.

The demonstration exercises on the supply of petroleum products for the needs of the army involved three methods – road, rail and pipeline.

