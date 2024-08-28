Day of mourning declared in Kryvyi Rih after Russian strike on hotel
Wednesday, 28 August 2024, 09:21
A day of mourning was declared in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, after a Russian strike killed four people.
Source: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration
Details: The search and rescue operation was completed on the early morning of 28 August. Four people had been killed in the attack.
Advertisement:
In addition, the Russians were attacking the Nikopol district the entire night of 27-28 August.
The Russians used heavy artillery, Grad MLRS, and kamikaze drones in the attack, and used UAVs to drop explosives on the Nikopol district.
Infrastructure, a non-residential building and a sports club have been damaged, and an outbuilding destroyed.
Advertisement:
Background:
- It was reported earlier that the Russians had struck a hotel in Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles, causing casualties.
- On the morning of 27 August, it was reported that two people had been killed, five more had been wounded and two more were missing.
- Later, the death toll increased to three, and then to four.
Support UP or become our patron!