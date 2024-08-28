All Sections
Day of mourning declared in Kryvyi Rih after Russian strike on hotel

Roman PetrenkoWednesday, 28 August 2024, 09:21
Day of mourning declared in Kryvyi Rih after Russian strike on hotel
A day of mourning was declared in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, after a Russian strike killed four people.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration 

Details: The search and rescue operation was completed on the early morning of 28 August. Four people had been killed in the attack.

In addition, the Russians were attacking the Nikopol district the entire night of 27-28 August.

The Russians used heavy artillery, Grad MLRS, and kamikaze drones in the attack, and used UAVs to drop explosives on the Nikopol district.

Infrastructure, a non-residential building and a sports club have been damaged, and an outbuilding destroyed.

Background:

  • It was reported earlier that the Russians had struck a hotel in Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles, causing casualties.
  • On the morning of 27 August, it was reported that two people had been killed, five more had been wounded and two more were missing.
  • Later, the death toll increased to three, and then to four.

