Russian forces strike Kryvyi Rih with missile, eight civilians injured
Russian forces launched yet another ballistic missile strike on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Wednesday, leaving eight people injured. The city had declared Wednesday to be a day of mourning following a Russian attack on a hotel in the city on the night of 26-27 August.
Source: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration
Details: The Ukrainian authorities say three civilians are known to have been injured in the Russian attack.
Infrastructure facilities and cars have been damaged in the city, and a fire has broken out.
At the time of the attack, the Ukrainian military issued a ballistic missile strike warning.
Update: The Ukrainian authorities later updated the information to indicate that five people have been injured in the attack.
These are four men aged 29, 41, 44 and 60. They suffered shrapnel wounds, bruises, and concussions. All of them are in a moderate condition in hospital.
A woman, 54, has also been injured.
The eighth injured is an 18-year-old boy who will be treated in a hospital.
A garage cooperative and 12 cars were damaged in the city. Windows were shattered in a hotel.
Background: On the night of 26-27 August, Russian forces hit a hotel in Kryvyi Rih with a ballistic missile, leaving civilians dead and injured.
