All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians change military tactics in Kharkiv Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 28 August 2024, 19:41
Russians change military tactics in Kharkiv Oblast
screenshot

Russian troops continue to carry out assault actions on the Kharkiv front, but they are mostly operating without armoured vehicles.

Source: head of the communications department of the 77th Separate Airmobile Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of Ukraine on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast, as reported by ArmyInform 

Quote: "The situation in the area of our responsibility remains tense but controlled; our soldiers are making superhuman efforts to restrain the enemy who does not abandon intentions to advance and take our positions. However, our soldiers are standing in the way."

Advertisement:

Details: The press officer states that the Russians suffered a significant loss of equipment on this front. They continue to attack primarily on foot, but they also use motorcycles and buggies.

"The difference is that now they have very few armoured vehicles," the press officer said when asked of the Russian changing tactics. 

He states that since the beginning of the Kursk operation by Ukraine’s defence forces, there have been no fundamental changes in the situation in Kharkiv Oblast. The Russians continue their attempts to advance, but the intensity of assault actions has decreased.

Advertisement:

"Before it could be up to ten attacks per day, now it can be one or two," said the head of the communications department.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kharkiv Oblastwar
Advertisement:

updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation

Biden comments on Russian missile strike in Poltava: Putin tries to break will of people

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief orders additional vetting of Unmanned Systems Forces chief of staff

Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, resigns

Number of people injured in Poltava has risen to 271 – Zelenskyy

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russian guided bomb hits centre of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring civilians and police officers
Russians attack Izium with Tornado MLRS, injuring 12 civilians
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast: 1 person killed, 8 wounded, including a teenager and a pregnant woman – photos
RECENT NEWS
09:45
Russia attacks Ukraine with 42 targets overnight: air defence downs 7 cruise missiles and 22 attack drones
09:31
No country should give Putin platform to promote war of aggression – US State Department on Putin's visit to Mongolia
09:27
Zelenskyy posts photos of aftermath of Russian strikes on Lviv and stresses importance of providing Ukraine with long-range weapons – photos
09:15
Pentagon silent on possible transfer of long-range missiles for F-16s to Ukraine
09:07
US has not changed position on Ukrainian strikes deep into Russian territory – Pentagon
09:00
updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos
08:48
Russians focus their efforts on two fronts: 207 combat engagements over past 24 hours
08:39
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation
08:23
Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: hotel and high-rise buildings damaged, 5 people injured
08:02
Poland once again scrambles its aircraft due to Russian attack on Ukraine's west
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: