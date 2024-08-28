Russians change military tactics in Kharkiv Oblast

Russian troops continue to carry out assault actions on the Kharkiv front, but they are mostly operating without armoured vehicles.

Source: head of the communications department of the 77th Separate Airmobile Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of Ukraine on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast, as reported by ArmyInform

Quote: "The situation in the area of our responsibility remains tense but controlled; our soldiers are making superhuman efforts to restrain the enemy who does not abandon intentions to advance and take our positions. However, our soldiers are standing in the way."

Advertisement:

Details: The press officer states that the Russians suffered a significant loss of equipment on this front. They continue to attack primarily on foot, but they also use motorcycles and buggies.

"The difference is that now they have very few armoured vehicles," the press officer said when asked of the Russian changing tactics.

He states that since the beginning of the Kursk operation by Ukraine’s defence forces, there have been no fundamental changes in the situation in Kharkiv Oblast. The Russians continue their attempts to advance, but the intensity of assault actions has decreased.

Advertisement:

"Before it could be up to ten attacks per day, now it can be one or two," said the head of the communications department.

Support UP or become our patron!