Russians restrict entry to Kurchatov in Kursk

Entry to the city of Kurchatov, which houses the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant in the Russian Federation's Kursk Oblast, has been restricted. Checkpoints will be set up along the roads.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti

Details: Acting Kursk Oblast Governor Alexei Smirnov said that this was done allegedly because the Armed Forces of Ukraine "do not abandon attempts to penetrate the city".

Quote: "In this regard, as well as to provide additional security measures, the counter-terrorist operation operational headquarters has decided to restrict entry into Kurchatov in the near future. Control over the decision's implementation will be carried out at specially organised checkpoints," he wrote.

According to Smirnov, residents with registration will be able to freely enter the city, and power plant workers will need to get special passes.

Background:

Kurchatov is located near Kursk, about 40 kilometres from the territory controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On 9 August, Russian media reported that the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant was being prepared for defence in response to the approach of some Ukrainian Armed Forces groups.

