Kursk Nuclear Power Plant is preparing for defence – Russian media reports
Russia is preparing to defend the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) because of some groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly approaching the nuclear facility.
Source: Vazhnye Istorii (Important Stories), a Russian news outlet
Details: Russian media outlets reported that Russian forces blocked the entrances to the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant on the afternoon of 9 August.
A Vazhnye Istorii source at the plant reported earlier that all men had been removed from the station's security, leaving only female fighters of the Russian Guard (Rosgvardia). Immediately afterward, Rosgvardia reported that security at the Kursk NPP had been strengthened. An employee of the plant confirmed to Vazhnye Istorii today that the male Rosgvardia officers have been returned to duty.
The source also said that the management of the Kursk NPP recommended that the employees take unpaid leave and evacuate their children.
Rosatom, Russia’s state-owned nuclear company, confirmed that it had reduced the number of construction workers at Kursk NPP-2. Currently, the Kursk NPP is the only plant in Russia where new power units are being actively built.
One pro-war Russian blogger also reported that the Kursk NPP is preparing for defence, as small mobile groups of 5-20 people from the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been spotted 39 kilometres away from the plant.
Background:
- On the morning of 6 August, the Russians claimed that Ukrainian forces had mounted an attempt to infiltrate Kursk Oblast, Russia. Russian propagandists and military bloggers are claiming that Ukrainian forces have secured a foothold in the border area. Russian ruler Vladimir Putin called the situation a "provocation".
- Ukraine has not yet commented on the events in Kursk Oblast.
- A state of emergency has been declared on the second day of the breakthrough on the border in Kursk Oblast.
- Experts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), having analysed the data collected, have confirmed the advance of Ukrainian troops up to 10 kilometres deep into Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
- Earlier, Russia's Defence Ministry confirmed the advance of supposedly Ukrainian forces in two districts of Kursk Oblast and noted that it had moved reserves to the border and was "attacking Ukrainian troops from the air".
- Russia’s Ministry of Defence issued a statement on 9 August on the situation in Kursk Oblast, acknowledging that Ukrainian forces were on the outskirts of the town of Sudzha.
