Russians launch missile attacks on Sumy Oblast, injuring elderly married couple and man – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 28 August 2024, 22:22
Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Three civilians have been injured in Sumy Oblast as a result of an attack by the Russians on the civil infrastructure of Mykolaivka hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office; Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: The investigation reports that on 28 August from 16:40 to 17:40, using the methods of waging war, forbidden by international law, the Russians launched, presumably, missile attacks on civilian infrastructure of Mykolaivka hromada in the Sumy district.

As a result of the attack, a married couple, both aged 62, and a 65-year-old man have been injured.

Quote by Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office: "Prosecutors, jointly with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the consequences of the attacks.

Further, the materials of the criminal proceeding will be handed over to the Security Service of Ukraine in Sumy Oblast."

Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: In total, as stated by Sumy Oblast Military Administration, the Russians launched 66 attacks on border areas and settlements in Sumy Oblast on 28 August. As many as 220 explosions were documented.

