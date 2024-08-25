All Sections
Russians hit Sumy Oblast 261 times over past 24 hours: 4 civilians killed, 13 more injured – photos

Alona MazurenkoSunday, 25 August 2024, 12:20
The aftermath of the Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours. Photo: Ukraine's National Police in Sumy Oblast
The aftermath of the Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours. Photo: Ukraine's National Police in Sumy Oblast

Russian forces launched 261 attacks on the territory of Sumy Oblast on 24 August, leaving 4 civilians dead and 13 injured.

Source: Sumy Oblast Police Communications Office

Quote: "The enemy mounted 261 attacks on the territory of Sumy Oblast yesterday. A total of 50 settlements were fired upon with various types of weapons.

Four civilians were killed and 13 more injured in the strikes."

Details: Six apartment blocks, 26 houses, an educational institution, outbuildings, cars, a gas pipeline and shops were damaged, and dry grass over an area of around 2 hectares caught fire in Sumy Oblast.

Police investigators have initiated criminal proceedings over the incidents under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

