Russians strike village in Sumy Oblast: two civilians killed and two injured

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 25 August 2024, 20:11
Sumy Oblast. Stock photo: Ukravtodor

Two civilians have been killed and two injured in a Russian airstrike on the village of Svesa in Sumy Oblast’s Shostka district that also caused damage to an apartment building.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "This afternoon, on 25 August, the enemy launched an airstrike on Svesa hromada in the Shostka district. Three explosions were recorded.

An apartment block has been damaged. All the necessary services are working at the scene.

According to preliminary reports, there are casualties and fatalities. The consequences of the enemy attack are being confirmed."

Update: The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine later said that two civilians – a man riding a motorcycle and his female passenger – were killed in a Russian KAB glide bomb attack on the village of Svesa in Sumy Oblast. Two civilians who were in a building that was damaged in the attack sustained injuries.

Quote from the Office of the Prosecutor General: "According to the investigators, enemy forces dropped glide bombs on a residential neighbourhood in the village of Svesa in the Shostka district of Sumy Oblast around 15:00 [Kyiv time] on 25 August 2024, in violation of the international laws and customs of war.

A man riding a motorcycle and his female passenger were killed in the attack. Two residents of a five-storey [residential] building sustained injuries."

