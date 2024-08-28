Moldova refutes Russian fake news on biological materials transit from Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova has refuted the fake news spread by Russian propaganda media, which claimed that the US was allegedly transporting biological material samples from Ukraine through Moldova.

Source: Moldovan Foreign Ministry, citing TVR Moldova, as reported by European Pravda

The ministry described the information spread by Russian propagandists as "pure fabrication".

This report continues a series of fake news intended to promote the idea that Ukraine might potentially use biological agents, the ministry added.

Quote: "We firmly state: these are fake [new]s designed to create confusion and ambiguity with the aim of discrediting the Moldovan authorities and undermining our country's European path," emphasised the ministry.

The Foreign Ministry also added that Moldova strictly adheres to all international norms against the proliferation of biological weapons.

Background:

Earlier, Romania's Defence Ministry stated that the claims circulating on Telegram channels that Ukrainians are being trained on F-16 fighter jets on the Romanian territory were false.

Before that, Romania refuted claims that Romanian Gepard anti-aircraft systems had shot down Russian Shahed drones.

