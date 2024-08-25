All Sections
Russian Embassy in France requests access to detained billionaire Pavel Durov

Alona MazurenkoSunday, 25 August 2024, 13:26
Russian Embassy in France requests access to detained billionaire Pavel Durov
Pavel Durov. Stock Photo

The Russian Embassy in France has requested consular access to billionaire Pavel Durov and accused the French authorities of "avoiding cooperation".

Source: Russian Embassy in France

Quote: "After the news of Pavel Durov's detention appeared in the media, we immediately requested clarification from the French authorities on the reasons for it and demanded that his rights be protected and that consular access be granted to him.

As of today [25 August – ed.], the French side is still avoiding cooperation on this issue. We are in contact with Durov's lawyer."

Background:

  • Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov was detained on Saturday (24 August) evening at Le Bourget airport in the Paris suburbs.
  • Investigators believe that Durov's lack of cooperation with law enforcement agencies, as well as the tools offered by Telegram, make him an accessory to drug trafficking, paedophile crimes and fraud, the publication said.
  • In France, Durov is accused of failing to take action against the criminal use of Telegram messaging by his followers, failing to moderate the service and failing to cooperate with the investigation.

