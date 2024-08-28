Residents of several villages in Russia's Belgorod Oblast are resettled, authorities report people injured in border areas

The Operational Staff of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast has taken the decision to move the residents of several villages out of the area. Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has reported that "many people have been injured and some killed" in the border areas.

Source: Gladkov, cited by Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "A decision has been made to resettle the residents of the villages of Poroz [earlier, Gladkov admitted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had been in this settlement – ed.] and Dronovka in the Grayvoronsky district, and the village of Stary Khutor and the settlement of Pavlovka in the Valuisky district. The entrance to the village of Vyazovoye in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district has been closed. Checkpoints are being set up, and it will only be possible to enter this settlement with permission from the administration…

Unfortunately, the situation remains tense: many people have been injured and some killed. We must take measures to protect the population."

Details: The official statements issued by the Russian authorities make no mention of combat action.

Gladkov said schools located in a 20-km zone in the border municipalities of Belgorod Oblast would operate remotely.

Earlier, he claimed that "the situation at the border with Ukraine remains challenging but under control", and that Russian troops were "conducting scheduled operations".

Thirty-five settlements are said to be closed to entry "due to the operational situation".

Background:

The Armed Forces of Ukraine crossed the Russian-Ukrainian border near the town of Sudzha, Kursk Oblast, on 6 August 2024.

On 10 August, it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had taken control of the village of Poroz in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast. A counter-terrorism operation regime (CTO) was introduced in Russia’s Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod oblasts, including increased security, traffic restrictions, document checks and phone monitoring.

On 12 August, the Ukrainian authorities confirmed for the first time that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were involved in a special operation in Kursk Oblast.

