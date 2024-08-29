Belarus uses aircraft to down Russian attack drone that flew into Belarus for first time

For the first time, Belarus may have used aircraft to shoot down a Russian kamikaze drone that has flown into Belarus again.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, a Belarusian independent military monitoring project

Details: The analysts noted that during another Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of 28-29 August, one of the Shahed attack drones flew into the territory of Belarus in Yelsk district.

According to monitoring data, after the UAV entered the airspace of Belarus, a Belarusian Air Force fighter chased the drone for about 20 minutes, and at least two explosions were heard in the Yelsk district of Gomel Oblast at around 03:55, and a bright flash in the sky was observed.

Quote: "Therefore, this is probably the first recorded case when a fighter jet of the Belarusian Air Force attempted to destroy a real military target in the sky, which was a Russian Shahed kamikaze drone."

Background: On the night of 28-29 August, Russia carried out another large-scale attack on Ukraine. Ukrainian air defence destroyed 60 kamikaze drones and two air-to-surface missiles out of 79 targets that Russia launched.

