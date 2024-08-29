Air defence downs 60 kamikaze drones and 2 missiles in 29 August Russian attack

Ukraine's air defence downed 60 kamikaze drones and two guided air missiles out of 79 targets that Russia launched on the night of 28-29 August.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, on Facebook

Details: The Russians attacked Ukraine with three Kh-59/69 air-to-surface missiles from the airspace of the Kursk and Belgorod oblasts of the Russian Federation, two more missiles of a currently unidentified type from the same direction, and 74 Shahed-131/136 attack drones from the areas of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, and Yeysk, on the night of 28-29 August.

To repel the air attack, aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and other units of Ukraine’s defence forces were involved.

Two Kh-59/69 air-to-surface missiles and 60 Shahed-131/136 attack drones were shot down. Another 14 attack drones were lost (crashed) in various locations on Ukrainian territory. Air defence was deployed in Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Sumy, and Donetsk oblasts.

