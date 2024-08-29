All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Air defence downs 60 kamikaze drones and 2 missiles in 29 August Russian attack

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 29 August 2024, 10:06
Air defence downs 60 kamikaze drones and 2 missiles in 29 August Russian attack
Downed Shahed drone. Stock photo: Ukraine’s National Guard

Ukraine's air defence downed 60 kamikaze drones and two guided air missiles out of 79 targets that Russia launched on the night of 28-29 August.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, on Facebook

Details: The Russians attacked Ukraine with three Kh-59/69 air-to-surface missiles from the airspace of the Kursk and Belgorod oblasts of the Russian Federation, two more missiles of a currently unidentified type from the same direction, and 74 Shahed-131/136 attack drones from the areas of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, and Yeysk, on the night of 28-29 August.

Advertisement:

To repel the air attack, aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and other units of Ukraine’s defence forces were involved. 

Two Kh-59/69 air-to-surface missiles and 60 Shahed-131/136 attack drones were shot down. Another 14 attack drones were lost (crashed) in various locations on Ukrainian territory. Air defence was deployed in Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Sumy, and Donetsk oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!

missile strikeair defenceShahed droneUkraine's Air Force
Advertisement:

updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation

Biden comments on Russian missile strike in Poltava: Putin tries to break will of people

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief orders additional vetting of Unmanned Systems Forces chief of staff

Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, resigns

Number of people injured in Poltava has risen to 271 – Zelenskyy

All News
missile strike
Missile attack on Kryvyi Rih: car service centre, vocational training facility and over 230 cars damaged – photo
Russian forces strike Kryvyi Rih with missile, eight civilians injured
Day of mourning declared in Kryvyi Rih after Russian strike on hotel
RECENT NEWS
09:45
Russia attacks Ukraine with 42 targets overnight: air defence downs 7 cruise missiles and 22 attack drones
09:31
No country should give Putin platform to promote war of aggression – US State Department on Putin's visit to Mongolia
09:27
Zelenskyy posts photos of aftermath of Russian strikes on Lviv and stresses importance of providing Ukraine with long-range weapons – photos
09:15
Pentagon silent on possible transfer of long-range missiles for F-16s to Ukraine
09:07
US has not changed position on Ukrainian strikes deep into Russian territory – Pentagon
09:00
updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos
08:48
Russians focus their efforts on two fronts: 207 combat engagements over past 24 hours
08:39
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation
08:23
Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: hotel and high-rise buildings damaged, 5 people injured
08:02
Poland once again scrambles its aircraft due to Russian attack on Ukraine's west
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: