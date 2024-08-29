All Sections
Ukrainian border guards comment on movement of Belarusian troops: they are not approaching Ukrainian border

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 29 August 2024, 09:35
Colonel Andrii Demchenko. Photo: Demchenko on Facebook

Ukrainian border guards report no observed increase or movement of Belarusian military assets and personnel near the Ukrainian state border.

Source: Colonel Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for Ukraine's State Border Guard Service (24/7), during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "All branches of our nation's defence forces maintain complete control over the border from Volyn to Chernihiv (from west to north, respectively, where Ukraine borders Belarus – ed.), and we have not noticed any unusual situations along the border. In addition, we have not recorded any movement of equipment or personnel or a significant build-up of Belarusian military units in the immediate vicinity of our border...

However, given that Belarus remains in the orbit of Russia's influence, we must remain vigilant for any developments. Our current information indicates that there is still some movement of equipment and personnel, various units, and a certain build-up deep inside the territory of Belarus. We hope, of course, that Belarus will have enough common sense not to take rash steps and attempts to destabilise the situation in our direction. Our soldiers are prepared to respond appropriately."

Details: Demchenko stated that Belarusian forces are tens of kilometres away from the Ukrainian border (different distances at different segments).

The official noted that, meanwhile, intelligence units from both Ukraine's Defence Ministry and the SBGS are closely monitoring the situation in Belarus to assess any changes and potential threats to Ukraine. This enables all branches of the defence forces reinforcing the area to be prepared to respond to any developments.

Background:

  • On the evening of 25 August, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported the concentration of a significant number of Belarusian Armed Forces personnel and equipment near the border with Ukraine under the guise of exercises, as well as the presence of former Wagner Group fighters, and urged Belarus not to make tragic mistakes under Moscow's pressure.
  • The Belarusian independent monitoring group Belaruski Hajun noted that the grouping of Belarusian troops on the border with Ukraine numbers about 1,100 people and does not pose a threat to Ukraine.
  • The SBGS stated that the situation near the border with Belarus as of 26 August remained unchanged and under control, with no redeployment of military forces or equipment recorded. At the same time, Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, continues to stir the information landscape with provocative statements about deploying Belarusian troops to the border with Ukraine in an effort to align with Kremlin propaganda.

