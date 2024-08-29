All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians use tanks and armoured fighting vehicles to break into centre of Vovchansk but suffer losses and retreat

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 29 August 2024, 11:47
Russians use tanks and armoured fighting vehicles to break into centre of Vovchansk but suffer losses and retreat
Vovchansk. Screenshot from video

Russian soldiers have tried to deliver personnel to the central part of the city of Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, with two tanks and a pair of MT-LB armoured fighting vehicles but retreated with losses.

Source: Kharkiv Operational Tactical Group

Quote: "In Vovchansk, in preparation for assault operations, the enemy attempted to deliver personnel to the central part of the city, using two tanks and two MTLB armoured fighting vehicles; [they] suffered losses and retreated."

Advertisement:

The Ukrainian military noted that the situation on the Kharkiv front has not changed significantly. Russian forces are pursuing attempts to force Ukrainian troops from their positions.

Two combat engagements have taken place near the town of Vovchansk since the beginning of the day.

Ukrainian forces are responding adequately and continuing to crush Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment. Russian combat and non-combat-related losses amounted to 110 people over the past 24 hours. Additionally, 71 pieces of Russian weaponry and military equipment were either destroyed or damaged on this front.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Kharkiv Oblastwar
Advertisement:

updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation

Biden comments on Russian missile strike in Poltava: Putin tries to break will of people

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief orders additional vetting of Unmanned Systems Forces chief of staff

Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, resigns

Number of people injured in Poltava has risen to 271 – Zelenskyy

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russians change military tactics in Kharkiv Oblast
Russian guided bomb hits centre of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring civilians and police officers
Russians attack Izium with Tornado MLRS, injuring 12 civilians
RECENT NEWS
09:45
Russia attacks Ukraine with 42 targets overnight: air defence downs 7 cruise missiles and 22 attack drones
09:31
No country should give Putin platform to promote war of aggression – US State Department on Putin's visit to Mongolia
09:27
Zelenskyy posts photos of aftermath of Russian strikes on Lviv and stresses importance of providing Ukraine with long-range weapons – photos
09:15
Pentagon silent on possible transfer of long-range missiles for F-16s to Ukraine
09:07
US has not changed position on Ukrainian strikes deep into Russian territory – Pentagon
09:00
updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos
08:48
Russians focus their efforts on two fronts: 207 combat engagements over past 24 hours
08:39
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation
08:23
Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: hotel and high-rise buildings damaged, 5 people injured
08:02
Poland once again scrambles its aircraft due to Russian attack on Ukraine's west
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: