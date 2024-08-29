Russians use tanks and armoured fighting vehicles to break into centre of Vovchansk but suffer losses and retreat

Russian soldiers have tried to deliver personnel to the central part of the city of Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, with two tanks and a pair of MT-LB armoured fighting vehicles but retreated with losses.

Source: Kharkiv Operational Tactical Group

Quote: "In Vovchansk, in preparation for assault operations, the enemy attempted to deliver personnel to the central part of the city, using two tanks and two MTLB armoured fighting vehicles; [they] suffered losses and retreated."

The Ukrainian military noted that the situation on the Kharkiv front has not changed significantly. Russian forces are pursuing attempts to force Ukrainian troops from their positions.

Two combat engagements have taken place near the town of Vovchansk since the beginning of the day.

Ukrainian forces are responding adequately and continuing to crush Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment. Russian combat and non-combat-related losses amounted to 110 people over the past 24 hours. Additionally, 71 pieces of Russian weaponry and military equipment were either destroyed or damaged on this front.

