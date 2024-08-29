All Sections
Russia attacks positions of Ukrainian units with heavy MLRS on Lyman front

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 29 August 2024, 14:16
Russia attacks positions of Ukrainian units with heavy MLRS on Lyman front
Russian TOS-1 Solntsepyok heavy multiple-launch rocket system. Stock photo: Russian media

Russian troops regularly use TOS-1 Solntsepyok heavy multiple-launch rocket systems to attack the positions of Ukrainian units on the Lyman front.

Source: Dmytro Kozhubenko, the officer of the planning section of the 4th Rapid Reaction Brigade Rubizh, on the national joint 24/7 newscast, as quoted by Army Inform

Quote from Dmytro Kozhubenko: "The enemy is ruthlessly burning all our positions with TOS-1 Solntsepyok heavy multiple-launch rocket systems. This is a powerful and terrible weapon because one missile array burns a large area, making it impossible to keep the defence there. The enemy uses scorched earth tactics."

Details: At the same time, Kozhubenko added that it is unclear what the Russians are expecting, because even if they capture these territories later, they will no longer be able to defend themselves there.

Kozhubenko noted that the Russian assault operations in this area occur almost daily. These can be assaults by groups of 2-4 people, and now the Russians are using equipment, which they have not done for a long time.

Quote from Dmytro Kozhubenko: "We had thought it was gone, but the enemy showed that the equipment was there. But they were stopped, the FPV drone operators detected and destroyed them. The artillery then finished off what was left of the infantry."

Donetsk Oblastwar
