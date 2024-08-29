Russians attack Ukrainsk and centre of Kostiantynivka, injuring six people

Aftermath of the attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Russian troops shelled the towns of Ukrainsk and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast with artillery on 29 August, injuring six civilians.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Facebook

Details: The Russians shelled the city of Ukrainsk with artillery, injuring a married couple aged 56 and 62. They were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries.

The Russians also attacked the town of Kostiantynivka with tube artillery, hitting the central part of the settlement.

Four women aged 53, 55, 77 and 84 sustained injuries of varying severity. They received medical assistance.

Apartment blocks, private houses, cars, as well as power, gas and water supply lines were damaged.

Prosecutors are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian armed forces.

