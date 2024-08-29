Each EU state will decide on restrictions on Ukraine's strikes on Russia

Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has said that EU foreign ministers discussed the possible lifting of Ukraine's restrictions on strikes on targets in Russia at a meeting in Brussels on Thursday, 29 August, and concluded that the decision would be up to each EU country.

Source: Borrell at a press conference following the meeting in Brussels on Thursday, 29 August, European Pravda reports

Quote: "In the end, the conclusion is mainly that it is a national decision, and the member states want to keep it as a national decision. And each one will make the decision that it considers appropriate."

Details: The top EU diplomat noted that some EU member states do not provide Ukraine with long-range missiles, "so this is not a decision in which they have any practical participation".

"So this is not a decision at the European level," Borrell stated.

Before the meeting, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Kyiv expected to obtain the consent of its partners to use long-range missiles against targets in Russia and to obtain such assets in time.

Background: Recently, it was unofficially reported that Ukraine plans to provide the White House with a list of targets in Russia for ATACMS missiles in an attempt to convince Biden.

