All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Each EU state will decide on restrictions on Ukraine's strikes on Russia

Oleh Pavliuk, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 29 August 2024, 21:57
Each EU state will decide on restrictions on Ukraine's strikes on Russia
Stock photo: Getty Images

Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has said that EU foreign ministers discussed the possible lifting of Ukraine's restrictions on strikes on targets in Russia at a meeting in Brussels on Thursday, 29 August, and concluded that the decision would be up to each EU country.

Source: Borrell at a press conference following the meeting in Brussels on Thursday, 29 August, European Pravda reports

Quote: "In the end, the conclusion is mainly that it is a national decision, and the member states want to keep it as a national decision. And each one will make the decision that it considers appropriate."

Advertisement:

Details: The top EU diplomat noted that some EU member states do not provide Ukraine with long-range missiles, "so this is not a decision in which they have any practical participation".

"So this is not a decision at the European level," Borrell stated.

Before the meeting, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Kyiv expected to obtain the consent of its partners to use long-range missiles against targets in Russia and to obtain such assets in time.

Advertisement:

Background: Recently, it was unofficially reported that Ukraine plans to provide the White House with a list of targets in Russia for ATACMS missiles in an attempt to convince Biden.

Support UP or become our patron!

EUUkraineweapons
Advertisement:

updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation

Biden comments on Russian missile strike in Poltava: Putin tries to break will of people

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief orders additional vetting of Unmanned Systems Forces chief of staff

Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, resigns

Number of people injured in Poltava has risen to 271 – Zelenskyy

All News
EU
EU High Representative spoke about support for Kursk operation by many EU countries
EU to push forward plan to help Ukraine with revenues from frozen Russian assets regardless of US – EU top diplomat
Meeting of Eurozone finance ministers in Budapest could be cancelled due to Orbán's attitude towards Russia
RECENT NEWS
09:45
Russia attacks Ukraine with 42 targets overnight: air defence downs 7 cruise missiles and 22 attack drones
09:31
No country should give Putin platform to promote war of aggression – US State Department on Putin's visit to Mongolia
09:27
Zelenskyy posts photos of aftermath of Russian strikes on Lviv and stresses importance of providing Ukraine with long-range weapons – photos
09:15
Pentagon silent on possible transfer of long-range missiles for F-16s to Ukraine
09:07
US has not changed position on Ukrainian strikes deep into Russian territory – Pentagon
09:00
updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos
08:48
Russians focus their efforts on two fronts: 207 combat engagements over past 24 hours
08:39
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation
08:23
Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: hotel and high-rise buildings damaged, 5 people injured
08:02
Poland once again scrambles its aircraft due to Russian attack on Ukraine's west
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: