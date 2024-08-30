Rescue workers continue to fight large-scale fire caused by Russian strike in Sumy – photo, video

Rescue workers have contained but continue to extinguish a large-scale fire at a company in Sumy that was hit by a Russian attack on 30 August.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES)

Quote: "A large-scale fire broke out due to the Russian attack! Buildings and premises have been destroyed.

Rescue workers are working at the scene. Special firefighting appliances have been deployed, including for high-altitude work and water supply. The fire has been contained. The works are ongoing."

Details: Preliminary reports indicate that two people died as a result of the incident (one died in hospital from her injuries, and the body of another was retrieved from under the rubble by rescue workers).

The doctors report that 13 people were injured, the SES said.

Rescue workers are extinguishing the fire. Photo: State Emergency Service

