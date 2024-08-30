All Sections
Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to 5, 40 more civilians injured – video

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 30 August 2024, 16:19
Screenshot from video

Russian forces struck the city of Kharkiv with modified UMPB D-30 multi-purpose glide bombs on 30 August, claiming the lives of 5 people, including a 14-year-old girl, and leaving 40 more injured.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Ukrainian news broadcaster Suspilne 

Quote: "One of the bombs hit the central part of the city, the civilian infrastructure. Information about the damage and casualties is being clarified."

Details: Earlier, Terekhov wrote that Kharkiv was under attack by Russian guided aerial bombs. 

In addition, Suspilne correspondents reported that after a series of explosions, power had been cut off in some districts of Kharkiv.

Updated: Later, Syniehubov wrote that preliminary data indicates that there were hits on civilian infrastructure in the cities of Kharkiv and Chuhuiv.

"At the moment, there are no casualties," Syniehubov added.

Later, the mayor said that the Russians had hit a 12-storey residential building in the Industrialnyi district.

Quote from Terekhov: "There is a fire and partial destruction. Information about the casualties is being clarified. We also have preliminary information about a strike in the Nemyshlianskyi district. There were no casualties in the centre, but the site of the hit is being examined."

Updated: At 15:53, Terekhov wrote that 3 people, including a child, were killed in the attack.

"In the Nemyshlianskyi district, the occupiers killed a child right on the playground. It was a girl. At least three more people in the area were injured. In the Industrialnyi district, there are already two killed in a burning high-rise building," said the mayor of Kharkiv. 

A few minutes later, Terekhov said that three people had been killed in a high-rise building in the Industrialnyi district. Then Sinehubov added that 28 people had been wounded in hostile attacks on Kharkiv.

Updated: At 17:21, Syniehubov reported that the death toll from the Russian strike on Kharkiv had risen to five. One of the fatalities is a 14-year-old girl. In addition, 40 civilians are known to have been injured. He added that the Russians mounted five airstrikes using UMPB D-30s from the territory of Belgorod Oblast.

Quote from Syniehubov: "The enemy has hit 5 locations in Kharkiv:

  • A 12-storey building in the Industrialnyi district. Five cars have been damaged. Three people have been killed;
  • The central part of the city. A hit to the ground, the grass caught fire;
  • The Industrialnyi district. A girl was killed. Four civilians have been injured;
  • The Slobidskyi district. A warehouse building has been hit, leaving two people injured.
  • The Slobidskyi district. Three houses have been damaged, leaving six people injured."

