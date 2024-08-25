All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians launch missile strikes on Kharkiv and Chuhuiv

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 25 August 2024, 04:06
Russians launch missile strikes on Kharkiv and Chuhuiv
An explosion. Stock photo: social media

The Russians launched a missile attack on cities of Kharkiv and Chuhuiv on the morning of 25 August.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Terekhov: "A powerful explosion has rung out in Kharkiv. Be careful."

Advertisement:

Quote from Syniehubov: "Kharkiv and the district: stay in shelters! Occupiers are landing strikes.

Update: Later, Syniehubov said that the Russians had launched a missile attack on Kharkiv and Chuhuiv.

Quote from Syniehubov: "At the moment, no casualties have been reported in Kharkiv.

Advertisement:

Preliminary information indicates that one person has been injured in Chuhuiv’.

Quote from Terekhov: "A house is on fire in the Slobidskyi district of the city as a result of the strike. Emergency services are working at the site of the strike.’

Details: Syniehubov said that two injured sought medical assistance in Kharkiv: a 23-year-old civilian man and a 55-year-old woman.

Quote from Syniehubov: "In Chuhuiv, the enemy struck a residential area, and a 4-year-old child was among the injured. [The kid suffered an] acute stress reaction, no hospitalisation [was necessary].

Two more women were also treated on the spot."

"The number of the injured in Kharkiv has increased to three.

Four have been injured in Chuhuiv, all of these are minor [injuries]."

Support UP or become our patron!

Kharkivexplosion
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk

CEO of Ukraine's power grid operator may soon be dismissed – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urges Mongolia to arrest Putin under ICC warrant during his visit

Ukrainian advisor to President's Office denies his own statement about stopping Russian oil transit

updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to 5, 40 more civilians injured – video

Group of Ukrainians deported from Russia stuck on Georgian border

All News
Kharkiv
Russians strike educational facility in Kharkiv
1 person killed and 12 injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv
Number of casualties in Russian attack on central Kharkiv rises to 8, including newborn – photos, video
RECENT NEWS
23:44
77 people injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, including 18 children
22:15
Russians strike Kherson Oblast, one person injured
22:10
Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to seven
21:56
Czech president sees no connection between Russian successes near Pokrovsk and Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast
20:44
Orbán has no plans to change Hungary's policy towards Ukraine if Trump loses US elections
20:41
Ukraine and Montenegro to begin talks on security agreement
20:18
US philanthropists call for Ukraine to be allowed to hit Russia with American weapons
20:02
Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk
19:38
Romanian government submits bill to Parliament on transfer of Patriot air defence system to Ukraine
19:30
Poland refuses to train Ukrainian military in Ukraine and shoot down Russian missiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: