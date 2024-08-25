Russians launch missile strikes on Kharkiv and Chuhuiv

The Russians launched a missile attack on cities of Kharkiv and Chuhuiv on the morning of 25 August.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Terekhov: "A powerful explosion has rung out in Kharkiv. Be careful."

Quote from Syniehubov: "Kharkiv and the district: stay in shelters! Occupiers are landing strikes.

Update: Later, Syniehubov said that the Russians had launched a missile attack on Kharkiv and Chuhuiv.

Quote from Syniehubov: "At the moment, no casualties have been reported in Kharkiv.

Preliminary information indicates that one person has been injured in Chuhuiv’.

Quote from Terekhov: "A house is on fire in the Slobidskyi district of the city as a result of the strike. Emergency services are working at the site of the strike.’

Details: Syniehubov said that two injured sought medical assistance in Kharkiv: a 23-year-old civilian man and a 55-year-old woman.

Quote from Syniehubov: "In Chuhuiv, the enemy struck a residential area, and a 4-year-old child was among the injured. [The kid suffered an] acute stress reaction, no hospitalisation [was necessary].

Two more women were also treated on the spot."

"The number of the injured in Kharkiv has increased to three.

Four have been injured in Chuhuiv, all of these are minor [injuries]."

