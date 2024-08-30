Zelenskyy reacts to latest Russian strike on Kharkiv and posts video showing its aftermath

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv. Photo: Screenshot from video by Oleh Syniehubov

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has released a video showing the aftermath of the latest Russian attack on an apartment block in the city of Kharkiv. He emphasised that this would not have happened if Ukrainian forces could target Russian military aircraft at their bases.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The Russian strike on Kharkiv, directly on people, on ordinary houses. All services are involved in the rescue operation. I thank everyone who is helping to save lives right now.

This strike was a Russian guided aerial bomb. A strike that would not have happened if our defence forces had the ability to destroy Russian military aircraft at their bases. We need strong decisions from our partners to stop this terror.

This is an absolutely legitimate need. And there is no rational reason to limit Ukraine's defence. We need long-range capabilities. We need the implementation of air defence agreements for Ukraine. This is a life-saving measure."

Details: Syniehubov also posted a video showing the aftermath of the Russian strike. He added that children are among the injured. The aftermath of the attack is being dealt with.

Background: On 30 August, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv, killing a child in a playground in the city's Nemyshlianskyi district and three people in an apartment block in the Industrialnyi district and leaving 28 more injured.

