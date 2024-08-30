All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy reacts to latest Russian strike on Kharkiv and posts video showing its aftermath

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 30 August 2024, 16:51
Zelenskyy reacts to latest Russian strike on Kharkiv and posts video showing its aftermath
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv. Photo: Screenshot from video by Oleh Syniehubov

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has released a video showing the aftermath of the latest Russian attack on an apartment block in the city of Kharkiv. He emphasised that this would not have happened if Ukrainian forces could target Russian military aircraft at their bases.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The Russian strike on Kharkiv, directly on people, on ordinary houses. All services are involved in the rescue operation. I thank everyone who is helping to save lives right now.

Advertisement:

This strike was a Russian guided aerial bomb. A strike that would not have happened if our defence forces had the ability to destroy Russian military aircraft at their bases. We need strong decisions from our partners to stop this terror.

This is an absolutely legitimate need. And there is no rational reason to limit Ukraine's defence. We need long-range capabilities. We need the implementation of air defence agreements for Ukraine. This is a life-saving measure."

Advertisement:

Details: Syniehubov also posted a video showing the aftermath of the Russian strike. He added that children are among the injured. The aftermath of the attack is being dealt with.

Background: On 30 August, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv, killing a child in a playground in the city's Nemyshlianskyi district and three people in an apartment block in the Industrialnyi district and leaving 28 more injured.

Support UP or become our patron!

KharkivattackwarZelenskyy
Advertisement:

updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation

Biden comments on Russian missile strike in Poltava: Putin tries to break will of people

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief orders additional vetting of Unmanned Systems Forces chief of staff

Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, resigns

Number of people injured in Poltava has risen to 271 – Zelenskyy

All News
Kharkiv
Russians attack centre of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs: three adults and child killed, 28 people injured – video
Russians launch missile strikes on Kharkiv and Chuhuiv
Russians strike educational facility in Kharkiv
RECENT NEWS
09:45
Russia attacks Ukraine with 42 targets overnight: air defence downs 7 cruise missiles and 22 attack drones
09:31
No country should give Putin platform to promote war of aggression – US State Department on Putin's visit to Mongolia
09:27
Death toll from Russian attack on Poltava rises to 52 as emergency workers find body
09:27
Zelenskyy posts photos of aftermath of Russian strikes on Lviv and stresses importance of providing Ukraine with long-range weapons – photos
09:15
Pentagon silent on possible transfer of long-range missiles for F-16s to Ukraine
09:07
US has not changed position on Ukrainian strikes deep into Russian territory – Pentagon
09:00
updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos
08:48
Russians focus their efforts on two fronts: 207 combat engagements over past 24 hours
08:39
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation
08:23
Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: hotel and high-rise buildings damaged, 5 people injured
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: