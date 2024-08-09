All Sections
Russians strike educational facility in Kharkiv

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 9 August 2024, 15:55
Russians strike educational facility in Kharkiv
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russian army struck a secondary education institution in the city of Kharkiv on 9 August. The information about casualties and scale of damage is being specified.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, mayor of Kharkiv; the Ukrainian Air Force

Quote by Terekhov: "Specified information states that the enemy struck a secondary education institution in the territory of the city. The information about casualties and the scale of damage is being specified."

Details: Earlier, the Air Force warned about a threat of ballistic armament being used by the Russians from the east.

Background: On 6 August, a Russian strike on Kharkiv killed one person and injured twelve others.

