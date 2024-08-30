All Sections
Netherlands not revealing timeline for Patriot air defence system delivery to Ukraine to keep details from Russia

Ulyana KrychkovskaFriday, 30 August 2024, 15:50
Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans. Photo: Facebook

The Netherlands is withholding the delivery date of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine to prevent Russia from gaining any details about supplies.

Source: Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans before an informal meeting of EU defence ministers, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Brekelmans emphasised that his reluctance to reveal the delivery date of the Patriot system was not due to a lack of transparency but rather to prevent Russia from learning the timing, as it closely monitors Ukraine's air defence.

He stressed that Ukraine has the right to self-defence, which can also include strikes on military targets in Russia, as long as international law is not violated.

"We have not imposed any restrictions in terms of miles or kilometres within which Ukraine can use these weapons," Brekelmans added.

Background

  • Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba noted that delivery of some of the Patriot systems promised to Ukraine had been delayed and urged partners to speed up the process.
  • Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that, based on military estimates, 25 Patriot air defence systems are required to fully secure Ukrainian airspace.
  • On 11 July, the United States announced a military aid package for Ukraine that included one Patriot air defence system.
  • On 21 July, Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that a Patriot air defence system donated by Germany had arrived in Ukraine.

