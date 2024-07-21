All Sections
Zelenskyy says German Patriot air defence system has arrived Ukraine

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 21 July 2024, 21:17
Stock photo: picture alliance via Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported that a Patriot air defence system provided by Germany has arrived in Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address

Quote: "We can now say that our air defence has been bolstered. The German Patriot system has arrived in Ukraine, and I would like to thank Germany and the United States for this step.

We will be able to do more in the skies. Of course, there is still much work ahead, and this is far from guaranteed protection, but nevertheless, it means more strength for Ukraine."

Details: Zelenskyy also referred to a report by Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), and reported "good results in countering [Russian] collaborators".

"There are also some things that we cannot publicly disclose at the moment. It's just not worth it. The occupier must feel it," he added.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyPatriotGermany
