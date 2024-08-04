Ireland calls Russia one of few countries that try to spy there

The Irish police have revealed that Russia is one of the few countries which try to conduct espionage on the territory of Ireland.

Source: European Pravda with reference to RTÉ

Details: Assistant Commissioner Michael McElgunn, who is in charge of the garda unit responsible for State Security of Ireland, stated that Irish law enforcement were especially concerned about the activity of some countries which engage in espionage with malign intent.

McElgunn said that these countries, one of which is Russia, tried to support various extremist forces in Ireland and sow mistrust to the Irish government, as well as to gain access to secret information of the state and businesses.

He noted that his Crime and Security Intelligence Service has four departments which monitor the activity of four states in Ireland.

"If we look at events in Salisbury, in the UK and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, I don’t think too many people would be surprised if I was to say Russia was one of these states," McElgunn said, adding that China was also on the list.

McElgunn noted that law enforcement closely monitors the individuals who it suspects of spying and cooperates with intelligence forces of other European countries on this matter.

Background:

Germany considers enhancing control on the border with Hungary due to the simplification of entry for Russians by Budapest.

At the beginning of July an individual suspected of spying in favour of China was detained in Norway.

Reportedly, Western countries are concerned about the activity of Russian spies in Austria.

