Irish premier plans to visit Ukraine in coming weeks

Iryna Kutielieva, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 14 July 2024, 08:57
Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting in Ireland. Photo: Simon Harris on X (Twitter)

The Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Simon Harris has said he hopes to visit Ukraine in the near future.

Source: The Irish Times, citing Harris; European Pravda

Details: Harris welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ireland on 13 July.

At a press briefing after the meeting with Zelenskyy, Harris confirmed that he had accepted an official invitation to visit Ukraine.

He hopes to make a visit "in the coming weeks".

The Irish premier added that he had a very good meeting with President Zelenskyy.

"I’m very pleased to welcome him to Ireland," he said, adding that "it gave me an opportunity to express the condolences of the people of Ireland to the people of Ukraine, to the president of Ukraine, for the loss of life during this brutal and illegal war of Russian aggression".

Background:

  • Zelenskyy arrived in Ireland on Saturday and started his visit by commenting on a slip of the tongue by US President Joe Biden, who mistakenly referred to Zelenskyy as "Putin" at the NATO Summit.
  • Zelenskyy is expected to visit the UK next week to attend the European Political Community Summit.

