Russian Shahed UAV wreckage damages company premises in Khmelnytskyi Oblast

Four Russian Shahed loitering munitions were shot down over Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the night of 6-7 August. The wreckage from the downed drones damaged storage tanks and the premises of a workshop belonging to a manufacturing company in the oblast.

Source: Serhii Tiurin, Head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Tiurin: "Our air defence units destroyed four enemy Shahed UAVs within the oblast during an air raid last night. However, the fall of their wreckage damaged storage tanks and workshop premises belonging to one of the oblast's manufacturing companies."

Details: Tiurin stressed that no one had been injured in the attack. All relevant services are working at the scene.

On the night of 6-7 August, Russian forces launched attack drones from the south. At around 03:00, an air-raid warning was issued in Ternopil, Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts in Ukraine's west.

Russian drones were also spotted in Kyiv Oblast, and the local authorities reported that air defence units had been responding.

In addition, Ukrainian air defence units shot down 14 Russian Shahed UAVs over Mykolaiv Oblast and their wreckage caused dry grass to catch fire. A Russian missile was shot down over Sumy Oblast.

