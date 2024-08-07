All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian Shahed UAV wreckage damages company premises in Khmelnytskyi Oblast

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 7 August 2024, 09:01
Russian Shahed UAV wreckage damages company premises in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
A Ukrainian emergency worker. Stock photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service on Telegram

Four Russian Shahed loitering munitions were shot down over Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the night of 6-7 August. The wreckage from the downed drones damaged storage tanks and the premises of a workshop belonging to a manufacturing company in the oblast.

Source: Serhii Tiurin, Head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Tiurin: "Our air defence units destroyed four enemy Shahed UAVs within the oblast during an air raid last night. However, the fall of their wreckage damaged storage tanks and workshop premises belonging to one of the oblast's manufacturing companies."

Advertisement:

Details: Tiurin stressed that no one had been injured in the attack. All relevant services are working at the scene.

Background:

  • On the night of 6-7 August, Russian forces launched attack drones from the south. At around 03:00, an air-raid warning was issued in Ternopil, Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts in Ukraine's west.
  • Russian drones were also spotted in Kyiv Oblast, and the local authorities reported that air defence units had been responding.
  • In addition, Ukrainian air defence units shot down 14 Russian Shahed UAVs over Mykolaiv Oblast and their wreckage caused dry grass to catch fire. A Russian missile was shot down over Sumy Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Khmelnytskyi OblastShahed drone
Advertisement:

Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ

Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin

Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister

Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Myhulia killed in action

US$500,000 bribe: Ukraine's Security Service releases intercepted conversations of deputy energy minister

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief: 74 settlements of Russia's Kursk Oblast are under Ukraine's control – video

All News
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Several explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Explosions rock Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Infrastructure facility in Ukraine's west on fire after Russian drone strike
RECENT NEWS
07:58
Russia loses 1,240 soldiers and 57 artillery systems in one day
07:51
Russian drone wreckage damages two houses in Mykolaiv Oblast
07:29
Explosions heard in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast: MiG-31K jet takes off there – photo, video
06:55
State of emergency issued in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
06:30
ISW does not believe Ukrainian forces control all territory in Kursk Oblast they declared
05:13
Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ
03:19
Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin
02:50
Russian authorities report drone and missile attacks in several oblasts
00:15
Air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
23:24
Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: