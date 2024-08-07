Russian drones detected in Kyiv Oblast, air defence responds

Kyiv Oblast Military Administration has reported that Russian drones have been detected moving in Kyiv Oblast and air defence systems have been responding to them.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Kyiv Oblast! The movement of enemy UAVs has been detected! Air defence is responding in the oblast."

Advertisement:

Details: Local authorities also asked people not to take photos or videos of the defenders' combat efforts and also not to disregard the safety rules.

"Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given," Kyiv Oblast Military Administration emphasised.

Background: Russian forces launched attack drones from the south on the night of 6-7 August. An air-raid warning was issued in Ukraine’s west, including Ternopil, Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts, at around 03:00.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!