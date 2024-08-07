All Sections
Russian drones detected in Kyiv Oblast, air defence responds

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 7 August 2024, 07:09
Map of air-raid warnings in Ukraine. Screenshot: alerts.in.ua

Kyiv Oblast Military Administration has reported that Russian drones have been detected moving in Kyiv Oblast and air defence systems have been responding to them.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Kyiv Oblast! The movement of enemy UAVs has been detected! Air defence is responding in the oblast."

Details: Local authorities also asked people not to take photos or videos of the defenders' combat efforts and also not to disregard the safety rules.

"Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given," Kyiv Oblast Military Administration emphasised.

Background: Russian forces launched attack drones from the south on the night of 6-7 August. An air-raid warning was issued in Ukraine’s west, including Ternopil, Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts, at around 03:00.

