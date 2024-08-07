All Sections
Ukraine's air defence downs 14 Shahed drones over Mykolaiv Oblast and missile over Sumy Oblast

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 7 August 2024, 08:11
Wreckage of a Russian Shahed drone. Stock photo: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South

Ukraine’s air defence forces have downed 14 Russian Shahed drones over Mykolaiv Oblast on the night of 6-7 August, and the wreckage has caused grass to catch fire. A missile has been intercepted over Sumy Oblast.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration; Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Kim: "Fourteen Shahed 131/136 UAVs were destroyed over Mykolaiv Oblast."

Details: Kim added that two dry grass fires had broken out in the open in the Mykolaiv and Bashtanka districts as a result of combat operations and falling wreckage. The fires were promptly extinguished.

"There are no casualties," Kim concluded.

Meanwhile, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that a Russian ballistic missile had been destroyed over the oblast.

