Ukraine's air defence downs 14 Shahed drones over Mykolaiv Oblast and missile over Sumy Oblast
Ukraine’s air defence forces have downed 14 Russian Shahed drones over Mykolaiv Oblast on the night of 6-7 August, and the wreckage has caused grass to catch fire. A missile has been intercepted over Sumy Oblast.
Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration; Sumy Oblast Military Administration
Quote from Kim: "Fourteen Shahed 131/136 UAVs were destroyed over Mykolaiv Oblast."
Details: Kim added that two dry grass fires had broken out in the open in the Mykolaiv and Bashtanka districts as a result of combat operations and falling wreckage. The fires were promptly extinguished.
"There are no casualties," Kim concluded.
Meanwhile, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that a Russian ballistic missile had been destroyed over the oblast.
