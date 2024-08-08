All Sections
Two civilians killed in morning Russian strike on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast

Iryna BalachukThursday, 8 August 2024, 11:05
Two civilians killed in morning Russian strike on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast
The aftermath of the Russian attack on the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

Two people were killed in a Russian attack on the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 8 August.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, the Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Filashkin: "Two people have been killed in a bombardment of Kostiantynivka. The Russians targeted the town this morning, hitting a residential area."

Details: Early reports indicate that the Russians deployed artillery for the attack. The police are working at the scene.

