Four civilians killed, one more injured in morning Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
Four civilians were killed and one more injured in the Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 7 August.
Source: Vadym Filashkin, the Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "Four people have been killed and one injured in an attack on Donetsk Oblast. The outskirts of [the town of] Marinka are under constant enemy fire. One of such bombardments claimed the lives of a 65-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man in [the settlement of] Antonivka this morning."
Details: Filashkin noted that another man had been injured in Antonivka and was being provided with the necessary medical care in the nearest hospital.
Furthermore, two civilians – a 55-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman – were killed in a Russian attack on the village of Mykhailivka in Novohrodivka hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Filashkin urged residents of Donetsk Oblast to be responsible and evacuate in a timely manner.
