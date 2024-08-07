All Sections
Four civilians killed, one more injured in morning Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 7 August 2024, 13:15
Four civilians killed, one more injured in morning Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast on 7 August. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Four civilians were killed and one more injured in the Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 7 August.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, the Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Four people have been killed and one injured in an attack on Donetsk Oblast. The outskirts of [the town of] Marinka are under constant enemy fire. One of such bombardments claimed the lives of a 65-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man in [the settlement of] Antonivka this morning."

Details: Filashkin noted that another man had been injured in Antonivka and was being provided with the necessary medical care in the nearest hospital.

Furthermore, two civilians – a 55-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman – were killed in a Russian attack on the village of Mykhailivka in Novohrodivka hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Filashkin urged residents of Donetsk Oblast to be responsible and evacuate in a timely manner.

