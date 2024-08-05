All Sections
Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are already on outskirts of Toretsk

Olha KyrylenkoMonday, 5 August 2024, 22:18
Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are already on outskirts of Toretsk
A house in Toretsk. Photo: Olha Kyrylenko, Ukrainska Pravda

Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRG) have entered the outskirts of Toretsk twice over the past three days from the partially seized village of Zalizne. Several clashes took place there.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda's source in the military familiar with the situation on this front

Quote: "There have already been two battles with SRGs on the outskirts in the last three days. They were definitely pushed back out once. The intensity of assaults has increased: the week before last there were 48, last week – 58. The Russians are keeping up the pace in assaults, shelling, and aerial bombs. The number of FPV drones has increased."

Why this matters: The Russians are moving extremely fast on the Toretsk front. They have advanced almost 4 kilometres into Ukrainian positions in the month and a half since the offensive began.

Background: The Russians launched their offensive on Toretsk and New-York in late June 2024, taking advantage of the rotation of the 24th Brigade to the 41st Brigade.

Read also: Russia attacks New-York and Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast, killing civilians – Ukrainska Pravda photo report

