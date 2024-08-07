All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Evacuation in Donetsk Oblast: 481 children rescued over past 24 hours

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 7 August 2024, 16:30
Evacuation in Donetsk Oblast: 481 children rescued over past 24 hours
Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs

Evacuation of children from 28 settlements in Donetsk Oblast continues; 372 families with 481 children left over the past day.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Quote: "According to the decision of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration and the Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian and Social Affairs, children were evacuated from 28 settlements of Donetsk Oblast, including the hromadas of Lyman, Illinivka, Myrnohrad, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Selydove and Kurakhivka. (A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.)"

Advertisement:

Details: A total of 20 groups, including the White Angels evacuation team, police paramedics, the State Emergency Service, Phoenix evacuation team, patrol police, and representatives of military administrations, are evacuating the families.

 

The children and their families are being transported in armoured vehicles, as the Russians are actively using FPV drones in these hromadas. Passengers are provided with helmets and bulletproof vests.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs also stressed that the evacuation of children only takes place with the consent of parents or other legal representatives. At least one of the parents must accompany the child during the evacuation, or this right can be transferred to another relative or guardianship authorities.

Advertisement:

Over the past 24 hours, 372 families with 481 children have left the area. In total, 2,462 families with 3,903 children are to be evacuated.

Support UP or become our patron!

Donetsk Oblastevacuationchildren
Advertisement:

Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ

Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin

Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister

Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Myhulia killed in action

US$500,000 bribe: Ukraine's Security Service releases intercepted conversations of deputy energy minister

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief: 74 settlements of Russia's Kursk Oblast are under Ukraine's control – video

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Four civilians killed, one more injured in morning Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are already on outskirts of Toretsk
Children will be forcibly evacuated from part of Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
07:58
Russia loses 1,240 soldiers and 57 artillery systems in one day
07:51
Russian drone wreckage damages two houses in Mykolaiv Oblast
07:29
Explosions heard in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast: MiG-31K jet takes off there – photo, video
06:55
State of emergency issued in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
06:30
ISW does not believe Ukrainian forces control all territory in Kursk Oblast they declared
05:13
Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ
03:19
Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin
02:50
Russian authorities report drone and missile attacks in several oblasts
00:15
Air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
23:24
Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: