Evacuation in Donetsk Oblast: 481 children rescued over past 24 hours

Evacuation of children from 28 settlements in Donetsk Oblast continues; 372 families with 481 children left over the past day.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Quote: "According to the decision of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration and the Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian and Social Affairs, children were evacuated from 28 settlements of Donetsk Oblast, including the hromadas of Lyman, Illinivka, Myrnohrad, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Selydove and Kurakhivka. (A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.)"

Advertisement:

Details: A total of 20 groups, including the White Angels evacuation team, police paramedics, the State Emergency Service, Phoenix evacuation team, patrol police, and representatives of military administrations, are evacuating the families.

The children and their families are being transported in armoured vehicles, as the Russians are actively using FPV drones in these hromadas. Passengers are provided with helmets and bulletproof vests.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs also stressed that the evacuation of children only takes place with the consent of parents or other legal representatives. At least one of the parents must accompany the child during the evacuation, or this right can be transferred to another relative or guardianship authorities.

Advertisement:

Over the past 24 hours, 372 families with 481 children have left the area. In total, 2,462 families with 3,903 children are to be evacuated.

Support UP or become our patron!