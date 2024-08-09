All Sections
Ukrainian air defence downs all 27 Russian attack drones overnight – Air Force Commander

Iryna BalachukFriday, 9 August 2024, 08:46
Mobile firing group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces bombarded Ukraine with 27 Shahed attack UAVs on the night of 8-9 August, and all of the drones were shot down.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force, on Telegram

Quote from Oleshchuk: "The Air Force's air surveillance troops detected and monitored the movement of 27 attack drones. As a result of combat efforts, all enemy UAVs were shot down by mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian defence forces, and anti-aircraft missile units and electronic warfare assets of the Air Force in Kyiv, Poltava, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts."

Details: Oleshchuk clarified that the Russians had launched attack drones from the area of the Russian city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Background: It was reported earlier that the Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with artillery and drones, and shot down two Shahed drones over the oblast. All Russian aerial targets were shot down over Poltava Oblast.

