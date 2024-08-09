Ukrainian air defence downs 2 attack drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

The Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with artillery and drones on the night of 8-9 August. Ukrainian defenders shot down two Russian Shahed attack drones over the region; there were no casualties but some infrastructure facilities were damaged. In addition, all air targets launched at Poltava Oblast were shot down as well.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, and Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Lysak: "At night, Air Command Skhid (East) personnel destroyed two Shahed drones over the oblast.

Almost 15 enemy attacks on Nikopol district took place on the evening of 8 August and on the morning of 9 August. The town of Nikopol and the hromadas of Myrove, Marhanets and Pokrov suffered from Russian terror. The aggressor used artillery and kamikaze drones against the settlements. Infrastructure facilities were damaged. People were not injured." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Pronin said that the defence forces "did a good job on enemy air targets" at night in Poltava Oblast.

"Fortunately, there were no strikes in the oblast. There were no casualties either," Pronin noted.

