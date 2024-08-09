Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Russian Lipetsk air base – video

Ukraine's defence forces hit the Lipetsk military air base in Russia on the night of 8-9 August, where Su-34, Su-35 and MiG-31 aircraft are based.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Quote: "Last night, the Ukrainian defence forces hit the Lipetsk air base (Lipetsk Oblast, Russia). During the attack, warehouses housing guided aerial bombs and a number of other facilities near the airport were hit. Several sources of ignition were detected, a massive fire broke out and multiple detonations were observed."

Details: It is reported that the results of the damage to the aircraft at the air base are still being clarified.

The General Staff also reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine landed strikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile divisions in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast.

In particular, the Ukrainian units struck two Russian S-350 systems and one S-300 system. An accurate hit on and destruction of an S-350 anti-aircraft system radar was confirmed.

Quote: "Information about the other two targets is currently being clarified. At the same time, all three enemy radar systems were recorded to have stopped working after the strikes."

Сили оборони в ніч на 9 серпня завдали удару по російському військовому аеродрому "Липецьк", де базуються літаки Су-34, Су-35 та МіГ-31. Відео з російських соцмереж. pic.twitter.com/Z1SztuXO9P — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) August 9, 2024

Video: Russian media

SSU sources said the strike had targeted the Russian military airfield Lipetsk-2. Several dozen fighter jets and helicopters were based there, as well as warehouses housing more than 700 guided bombs.

After the Ukrainian drone strike, a powerful explosion occurred, causing a chain of detonations and a large-scale fire in a large part of the airfield. Local authorities confirmed the explosion and ordered the evacuation of residents of nearby settlements.

Also, the sources said that "most of the aircraft based at the Lipetsk-2 military airfield did not have time to take off".

Background: A drone attack has caused a fire at an air base in Russia's Lipetsk Oblast, with the local governor reporting the "detonation of explosive devices", damage to a power facility and six people being injured.

