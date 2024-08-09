All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians hit supermarket in Kostiantynivka: 11 killed, 37 wounded, some people trapped under rubble – photos, video

Iryna BalachukFriday, 9 August 2024, 14:58
Russians hit supermarket in Kostiantynivka: 11 killed, 37 wounded, some people trapped under rubble – photos, video
Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Filashkin on Telegram

Russian forces bombarded the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on 9 August; in particular, they hit a supermarket. It has caused a large fire, and eleven people have been killed while 37 more have been injured.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, the Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram; Nova Poshta, Ukraine’s largest private delivery company, on Facebook   

Details: Filashkin said that as of 12:40, two people were killed and 17 wounded in the Russian strike.

Advertisement:

Updated: President Zelenskyy reported at 13:16 that four people had been killed and 24 more had sustained injuries in the attack. Some people are still under the rubble.

As of 13:48, the number of people killed in the Russian attack on Kostiantynivka has risen to nine.

As of 14:56 the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that 11 people have been killed and 37 others injured. In addition, residential buildings, shops and more than a dozen cars have been damaged.

Advertisement:


Quote from Zelenskyy: "Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast. A Russian terrorist attack on an ordinary supermarket and post office. People are trapped under the rubble. A search and rescue operation is underway and everything will be done to save people.

As of now, we know about four people who were killed. My condolences to the families and friends. At least 24 more people are injured."

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: Filashkin on Telegram

Details: Filashkin noted that one person was in serious condition and was receiving the necessary medical care. 

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack
PHOTO: FILASHKIN ON TELEGRAM
 
Aftermath of the Russian attack
PHOTO: FILASHKIN ON TELEGRAM

"The police, rescue workers, medics and all relevant services are working at the scene of the strike. We are establishing the final consequences of the attack," Filashkin said.

It was also noted on social media that the Russians have targeted Eco-Market, one of Ukraine’s largest supermarket chains.

Nova Poshta reported that the Russians had hit the shopping centre where the post office's cargo department was.

 
A damaged post office
Photo: Nova Poshta on Facebook

Quote from Nova Poshta: "All of our employees are alive. One colleague sustained a concussion and is receiving all the necessary assistance. Unfortunately, other people have been injured. Our early reports indicate that some of the parcels survived. The estimated value of the destroyed cargo will be compensated to customers in full." 

Support UP or become our patron!

Donetsk Oblastfirewar
Advertisement:

Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ

Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin

Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister

Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Myhulia killed in action

US$500,000 bribe: Ukraine's Security Service releases intercepted conversations of deputy energy minister

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief: 74 settlements of Russia's Kursk Oblast are under Ukraine's control – video

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russian attack on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast: death toll rises to 14, 43 more civilians injured
Russians fire on Kostiantynivka twice in one day: now using Smerch MLRSs
Russia consolidates positions in Donetsk Oblast and advances – UK intelligence
RECENT NEWS
07:58
Russia loses 1,240 soldiers and 57 artillery systems in one day
07:51
Russian drone wreckage damages two houses in Mykolaiv Oblast
07:29
Ukraine's Armed Forces attack Russian Savasleyka air base: MiG-31K jet takes off there – photo, video
06:55
State of emergency declared in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
06:30
ISW does not believe Ukrainian forces control all territory in Kursk Oblast they declared
05:13
Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ
03:19
Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin
02:50
Russian authorities report drone and missile attacks in several oblasts
00:15
Air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
23:24
Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: