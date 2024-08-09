Russians hit supermarket in Kostiantynivka: 11 killed, 37 wounded, some people trapped under rubble – photos, video

Russian forces bombarded the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on 9 August; in particular, they hit a supermarket. It has caused a large fire, and eleven people have been killed while 37 more have been injured.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, the Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram; Nova Poshta, Ukraine’s largest private delivery company, on Facebook

Details: Filashkin said that as of 12:40, two people were killed and 17 wounded in the Russian strike.

Updated: President Zelenskyy reported at 13:16 that four people had been killed and 24 more had sustained injuries in the attack. Some people are still under the rubble.

As of 13:48, the number of people killed in the Russian attack on Kostiantynivka has risen to nine.

As of 14:56 the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that 11 people have been killed and 37 others injured. In addition, residential buildings, shops and more than a dozen cars have been damaged.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast. A Russian terrorist attack on an ordinary supermarket and post office. People are trapped under the rubble. A search and rescue operation is underway and everything will be done to save people.

As of now, we know about four people who were killed. My condolences to the families and friends. At least 24 more people are injured."

Aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: Filashkin on Telegram

Details: Filashkin noted that one person was in serious condition and was receiving the necessary medical care.

Aftermath of the Russian attack PHOTO: FILASHKIN ON TELEGRAM

Aftermath of the Russian attack PHOTO: FILASHKIN ON TELEGRAM

"The police, rescue workers, medics and all relevant services are working at the scene of the strike. We are establishing the final consequences of the attack," Filashkin said.

Росіяни вгатили по Костянтинівці. Горить супермаркет. Відео з Telegram

Обережно: на відео присутня лайка pic.twitter.com/JbZRFKSSKa — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) August 9, 2024

It was also noted on social media that the Russians have targeted Eco-Market, one of Ukraine’s largest supermarket chains.

Nova Poshta reported that the Russians had hit the shopping centre where the post office's cargo department was.

A damaged post office Photo: Nova Poshta on Facebook

Quote from Nova Poshta: "All of our employees are alive. One colleague sustained a concussion and is receiving all the necessary assistance. Unfortunately, other people have been injured. Our early reports indicate that some of the parcels survived. The estimated value of the destroyed cargo will be compensated to customers in full."

