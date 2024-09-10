Ukrainian air defence responds near Kyiv
Tuesday, 10 September 2024, 05:45
Air defence systems have been responding to Russian drones near the city of Kyiv on the night of 9-10 September.
Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration; Ukraine’s Air Force
Quote: "Air defence is responding on the approaches to Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given!"
Details: According to the military, a Shahed drone was spotted on the outskirts of Bucha.
Updated: Popko reported at around 06:00 that air defence is still responding to Russian attack drones on the outskirts of Kyiv, "It may be quite loud. Stay calm and remain in shelters until the all-clear is given."
Background:
- Up to 10 groups of Shahed drones were flying over Ukraine, with most concentrated in Poltava and Cherkasy oblasts.
