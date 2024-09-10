Ukrainian air defence responds near Kyiv

Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Air defence systems have been responding to Russian drones near the city of Kyiv on the night of 9-10 September.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration; Ukraine’s Air Force

Quote: "Air defence is responding on the approaches to Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given!"

Details: According to the military, a Shahed drone was spotted on the outskirts of Bucha.

Updated: Popko reported at around 06:00 that air defence is still responding to Russian attack drones on the outskirts of Kyiv, "It may be quite loud. Stay calm and remain in shelters until the all-clear is given."

Up to 10 groups of Shahed drones were flying over Ukraine, with most concentrated in Poltava and Cherkasy oblasts.

