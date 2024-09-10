All Sections
Russians kill 3 civilians and injure 5 more in Donetsk Oblast over 24 hours – photos

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 10 September 2024, 09:59
Russians kill 3 civilians and injure 5 more in Donetsk Oblast over 24 hours – photos
PHOTO: VADYM FILASHKIN ON TELEGRAM

Three people have been killed and at least five others injured as a result of Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast over the past day.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The Russians targeted the Pokrovsk district: seven houses were damaged in Kurakhove, and one person was killed and two more were injured in Hirnyk. Additionally, Filashkin said that Marinka, Hrodivka, and Myrnohrad hromadas were under constant attacks [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Photo: Vadym Filashkin On telegram

In the Kramatorsk district, the Russians killed one person and injured another in the village of Shchurove, Lyman hromada. Eight houses were also damaged there. 

 
Photo: Vadym Filashkin On telegram

Additionally, one person was killed and another injured in Kleban-Byk, Illinivka hromada, and a house was damaged in Oleksandro-Kalynove.

The Russians also attacked the Bakhmut district: one person was injured in Toretsk, and a house was damaged. In Chasiv Yar hromada, 12 houses, an apartment building, and a non-residential facility were damaged.

 

Quote: "In total, over the past day, the Russians attacked settlements in Donetsk Oblast 14 times. A total of 1,419 people, including 143 children, have been evacuated from the front line," Filashkin summarised.

