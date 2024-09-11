Kremlin does not like Trump and Harris mentioning Putin at presidential debate

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, has commented on the debate between the US presidential candidates, saying that Russia does not like that Vladimir Putin's name is used "as a tool in the US domestic political struggle".

Source: Russian Interfax service, quoting Peskov

Quote: "The name Putin is being used as, let's say, one of the tools in the internal political struggle in the United States, and we don't like it, and we still hope that they will leave the name of our president alone."

Details: Peskov also added that "the United States in general, no matter what party the candidates are from, maintains a negative attitude, an unfriendly attitude towards our country."

Background:

Donald Trump evaded answering whether he wanted Ukraine to win the war during the debate.

Kamala Harris said that if Trump had been president in recent years, rather than Biden, it would have been a disaster for Ukraine and Eastern Europe.

Trump said during the debate that he had good relations with both Ukrainian and Russian leaders and that if he won the election, he would make them talk to each other.

