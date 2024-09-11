All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Kremlin does not like Trump and Harris mentioning Putin at presidential debate

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 11 September 2024, 13:40
Kremlin does not like Trump and Harris mentioning Putin at presidential debate
Trump and Harris at the debate. Photo: Getty Images

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, has commented on the debate between the US presidential candidates, saying that Russia does not like that Vladimir Putin's name is used "as a tool in the US domestic political struggle".

Source: Russian Interfax service, quoting Peskov

Quote: "The name Putin is being used as, let's say, one of the tools in the internal political struggle in the United States, and we don't like it, and we still hope that they will leave the name of our president alone."

Advertisement:

Details: Peskov also added that "the United States in general, no matter what party the candidates are from, maintains a negative attitude, an unfriendly attitude towards our country."

Background:

  • Donald Trump evaded answering whether he wanted Ukraine to win the war during the debate.
  • Kamala Harris said that if Trump had been president in recent years, rather than Biden, it would have been a disaster for Ukraine and Eastern Europe.
  • Trump said during the debate that he had good relations with both Ukrainian and Russian leaders and that if he won the election, he would make them talk to each other.

Support UP or become our patron!

RussiaUSATrump
Advertisement:

Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol

European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine

Russians attack Sumy, power and water cut off in some neighbourhoods

Russians execute unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with sword

UK to not allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia without US consent

Journalists expose Kremlin's disinformation contractor agency that spreads discrediting information about Ukraine

All News
Russia
Putin's spokesperson comments on Ukraine's plans to strike targets deep into Russia with long-range weapons
Freight train derails in Russia's Belgorod Oblast after explosion – photo
Number of Republicans in US Congress urge Biden to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western-supplied weapons in Russia
RECENT NEWS
16:09
Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol
16:04
Russian strike on Kharkiv: 6 people injured, including 4 rescue workers
15:20
Ukrainian President's Office adviser on victory plan: No frozen war, ceasefire or transferring territories to Russia
14:58
EU prepares Plan B loan to Ukraine using Russian assets in case of US' non-participation
14:37
West spent US$2 billion to purchase products made from Russian oil in 2024
14:09
Kremlin claims no appeals for humanitarian corridor were received from Sudzha residents
13:38
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring two people – photos
13:35
Germany to provide additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter
12:44
Russia attacked Ukrainian railway infrastructure nearly 50 times in August
12:37
79% of Ukrainians wouldn't move to the US or Europe even with citizenship, poll finds
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: