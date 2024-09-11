All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Zelenskyy: Russians have committed 137,000 war crimes, and there must be at least that many verdicts

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 11 September 2024, 15:31
Zelenskyy: Russians have committed 137,000 war crimes, and there must be at least that many verdicts
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasised that during the period of the full-scale invasion, the Russians have committed 137,000 war crimes, and there must be at least that many verdicts.

Source: Zelenskyy during the international conference United for Justice: Accountability for Attacks on Civilian Targets, as quoted by Ukrinform

Quote: "Justice unites people because the pursuit of justice is at the core of our human culture. Currently, the pursuit of justice unites us with you and everyone working with us to protect lives and our country from the Russian Federation.

Advertisement:

As of today, there are at least 137,000 reasons for us to continue this work and see it through to the end. 137,000 – that is how many war crimes Russia has committed to date. This is what is known. Crimes against peace and humanity, against our state, against our people, against Ukraine and Ukrainians. And this means that there must be at least that many verdicts."

Details: Addressing the conference participants, Zelenskyy noted that the word "justice" sounds different in various languages around the world, but it should be understood the same everywhere.

Quote: "Every nation understands the price of justice. In every state that truly respects human life and international law, there simply cannot be a lack of justice. I emphasise, in every state, regardless of how its national legislation is written, what international treaties it has ratified, or whether the Rome Statute has entered into force in that state [or not]," Zelenskyy stressed.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

war crimesRussiaZelenskyy
Advertisement:

Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol

European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine

Russians attack Sumy, power and water cut off in some neighbourhoods

Russians execute unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with sword

UK to not allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia without US consent

Journalists expose Kremlin's disinformation contractor agency that spreads discrediting information about Ukraine

All News
war crimes
Russia struck some of Ukraine's energy facilities over 40 times – Ukraine's Deputy Prosecutor General
ICC prosecutor Khan on Putin arrest warrant: Results will come, though it's not easy
Three Ukrainian soldiers near Pokrovsk were likely shot by Russians after their fellow soldier was injured
RECENT NEWS
16:09
Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol
16:04
Russian strike on Kharkiv: 6 people injured, including 4 rescue workers
15:20
Ukrainian President's Office adviser on victory plan: No frozen war, ceasefire or transferring territories to Russia
14:58
EU prepares Plan B loan to Ukraine using Russian assets in case of US' non-participation
14:37
West spent US$2 billion to purchase products made from Russian oil in 2024
14:09
Kremlin claims no appeals for humanitarian corridor were received from Sudzha residents
13:38
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring two people – photos
13:35
Germany to provide additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter
12:44
Russia attacked Ukrainian railway infrastructure nearly 50 times in August
12:37
79% of Ukrainians wouldn't move to the US or Europe even with citizenship, poll finds
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: