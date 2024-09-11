Zelenskyy: Russians have committed 137,000 war crimes, and there must be at least that many verdicts

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasised that during the period of the full-scale invasion, the Russians have committed 137,000 war crimes, and there must be at least that many verdicts.

Source: Zelenskyy during the international conference United for Justice: Accountability for Attacks on Civilian Targets, as quoted by Ukrinform

Quote: "Justice unites people because the pursuit of justice is at the core of our human culture. Currently, the pursuit of justice unites us with you and everyone working with us to protect lives and our country from the Russian Federation.

As of today, there are at least 137,000 reasons for us to continue this work and see it through to the end. 137,000 – that is how many war crimes Russia has committed to date. This is what is known. Crimes against peace and humanity, against our state, against our people, against Ukraine and Ukrainians. And this means that there must be at least that many verdicts."

Details: Addressing the conference participants, Zelenskyy noted that the word "justice" sounds different in various languages around the world, but it should be understood the same everywhere.

Quote: "Every nation understands the price of justice. In every state that truly respects human life and international law, there simply cannot be a lack of justice. I emphasise, in every state, regardless of how its national legislation is written, what international treaties it has ratified, or whether the Rome Statute has entered into force in that state [or not]," Zelenskyy stressed.

