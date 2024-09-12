All Sections
Russians hit Konotop in Sumy Oblast, injuring people and causing power outage – video

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 12 September 2024, 00:48
Explosion. Stock photo: Depositphotos

The Russian army has struck the city of Konotop in Sumy Oblast, injuring people and causing a power outage.

Source: Suspilne Sumy; Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin

Details: Semenikhin said early reports indicate that several people were injured.

Quote from Semenikhin: "There were several strikes. The enemy hit our city’s infrastructure. The city is without power as of now."

Details: Semenikhin also mentioned that fires broke out in the city.

Quote from Semenikhin: "The enemy hit, among other areas, the city centre and residential buildings. 

I hope we managed to evacuate all residents from the building. We are now setting up backup power sources to supply water, as there's not enough water to extinguish the fires."

Details: Later, Semenikhin announced the deployment of invincibility centres in the city. [Invincibility centres are heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.]

Semenikhin also said that two injured individuals had been hospitalised, one of them in a critical condition. 

In addition, the attack destroyed the tram tracks in the city.

