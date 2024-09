Analysts from the DeepState project updated the map on the night of 11-12 September, indicating that the Russians have occupied the village of Lisivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Quoteо: "The enemy has occupied Lisivka and also advanced near Lysivka, Klishchiivka, Nevelske, Ukrainsk and the surrounding areas."

