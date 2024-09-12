Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast

Explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast during an air-raid after 03:00 on the night of 11-12 September.

Source: Suspilne Khmelnytskyi, local branch of Ukraine's public broadcaster

Details: Suspilne reported the first explosions at 03:12.

Additional explosions in the oblast occurred at 03:18, 03:21 and 03:30.

More explosions were heard after 04:00.

The all-clear in Khmelnytskyi Oblast was given at 04:23.

