Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Thursday, 12 September 2024, 03:22
Explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast during an air-raid after 03:00 on the night of 11-12 September.
Source: Suspilne Khmelnytskyi, local branch of Ukraine's public broadcaster
Details: Suspilne reported the first explosions at 03:12.
Additional explosions in the oblast occurred at 03:18, 03:21 and 03:30.
More explosions were heard after 04:00.
The all-clear in Khmelnytskyi Oblast was given at 04:23.
