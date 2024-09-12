Russia loses aircraft and 73 artillery systems over past 24 hours

Russia's losses in the war of aggression against Ukraine have exceeded 630,000 troops. The Russians have lost 1,270 soldiers killed and wounded, 1 aircraft, 11 tanks and 73 artillery systems over the past 24 hours alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 12 September 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 630,200 (+1,270) military personnel;

8,653 (+11) tanks;

16,955 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;

18,009 (+73) artillery systems;

1,184 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;

945 (+2) air defence systems;

369 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;

328 (+0) helicopters;

15,033 (+43) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,591 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

24,481 (+93) vehicles and tankers;

3,061 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

