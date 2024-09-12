All Sections
Iryna BalachukThursday, 12 September 2024, 07:27
Russia loses aircraft and 73 artillery systems over past 24 hours
A Ukrainian soldier carrying a mortar bomb. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Russia's losses in the war of aggression against Ukraine have exceeded 630,000 troops. The Russians have lost 1,270 soldiers killed and wounded, 1 aircraft, 11 tanks and 73 artillery systems over the past 24 hours alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 12 September 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 630,200 (+1,270) military personnel;
  • 8,653 (+11) tanks;
  • 16,955 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 18,009 (+73) artillery systems;
  • 1,184 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 945 (+2) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 328 (+0) helicopters;
  • 15,033 (+43) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,591 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 24,481 (+93) vehicles and tankers;
  • 3,061 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

RussiaCasualties
