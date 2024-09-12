Russia loses aircraft and 73 artillery systems over past 24 hours
Thursday, 12 September 2024, 07:27
Russia's losses in the war of aggression against Ukraine have exceeded 630,000 troops. The Russians have lost 1,270 soldiers killed and wounded, 1 aircraft, 11 tanks and 73 artillery systems over the past 24 hours alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 12 September 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 630,200 (+1,270) military personnel;
- 8,653 (+11) tanks;
- 16,955 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;
- 18,009 (+73) artillery systems;
- 1,184 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 945 (+2) air defence systems;
- 369 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 328 (+0) helicopters;
- 15,033 (+43) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,591 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 24,481 (+93) vehicles and tankers;
- 3,061 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
