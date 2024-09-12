All Sections
Furniture warehouse ablaze in Khmelnytskyi Oblast due to Russian Shahed UAV attack

Iryna BalachukThursday, 12 September 2024, 08:33
A firefighter putting out a fire. Stock photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Ukrainian forces shot down 10 Russian Shahed loitering munitions over Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the night of 11-12 September, but the attack also caused a fire at a furniture warehouse.

Source: Serhii Tiurin, Head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Tiurin: "Our air defence units destroyed 10 enemy Shahed UAVs during an air raid overnight. 

At the same time, a fire broke out in one of the warehouses storing furniture products."

Details: The official added that firefighters from the State Emergency Service are working to extinguish the fire.

