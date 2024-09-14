Zelenskyy spoke about Ukraine with Trump 2 months ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has revealed details of a conversation he had with US presidential candidate Donald Trump two months ago, saying that Trump was very supportive and understood the challenges of surviving during a war.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with CNN journalist Fareed Zakaria

Details: Zelenskyy also mentioned that he would first share his peace plan with US President Joe Biden.

He added that it would be fair and proper to share the plan with both presidential candidates, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. Additionally, since many decisions depend on the US Congress, the president plans to present the peace plan there as well.

Afterwards, the peace plan will be revealed to the public.

Commenting on Trump's recent statements, Zelenskyy said he didn't fully understand them because he wasn't sure what Trump meant.

Quote: "My position [is] that election period and election messages are election messages. Sometimes they are not very real and that’s why I think these messages can make us nervous, all of our people, of course.

But I had a phone call with Donald Trump and he said he is very supportive and we had a good conversation.

It was, I think, two months ago.

He understands how it is difficult to survive during the war. That’s why I want to share this plan. To hear his reaction."

More details: The full interview will be aired on the show Fareed Zakaria GPS on CNN on 15 September.

Background: During a recent US presidential debate, Donald Trump twice avoided directly answering whether he wanted Ukraine to win the war, stating instead that it was in the interest of the US for the war to end.

