All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Zelenskyy spoke about Ukraine with Trump 2 months ago

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 14 September 2024, 03:23
Zelenskyy spoke about Ukraine with Trump 2 months ago
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukraine’s President’s Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has revealed details of a conversation he had with US presidential candidate Donald Trump two months ago, saying that Trump was very supportive and understood the challenges of surviving during a war.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with CNN journalist Fareed Zakaria

Details: Zelenskyy also mentioned that he would first share his peace plan with US President Joe Biden. 

Advertisement:

He added that it would be fair and proper to share the plan with both presidential candidates, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. Additionally, since many decisions depend on the US Congress, the president plans to present the peace plan there as well. 

Afterwards, the peace plan will be revealed to the public.

Commenting on Trump's recent statements, Zelenskyy said he didn't fully understand them because he wasn't sure what Trump meant.

Advertisement:

Quote: "My position [is] that election period and election messages are election messages. Sometimes they are not very real and that’s why I think these messages can make us nervous, all of our people, of course. 

But I had a phone call with Donald Trump and he said he is very supportive and we had a good conversation. 

It was, I think, two months ago. 

He understands how it is difficult to survive during the war. That’s why I want to share this plan. To hear his reaction."

More details: The full interview will be aired on the show Fareed Zakaria GPS on CNN on 15 September.

Background: During a recent US presidential debate, Donald Trump twice avoided directly answering whether he wanted Ukraine to win the war, stating instead that it was in the interest of the US for the war to end.

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyTrumpUSA
Advertisement:

"I will present Ukraine's Victory Plan to leaders of our partner states": Zelenskyy starts visit to US

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry warns Belarusian President of the consequences of his meeting with "head" of occupied part of Donetsk Oblast

Russians struck Ukraine's energy infrastructure over 1,000 times since October 2022

Ukrainian forces shoot down 71 Russian Shahed UAVs overnight

Group of Ukrainian intelligence officers who liberated Zmiinyi Island in 2022 were adrift at sea on rubber boat for over 24 hours

Russians hit apartment block in Kharkiv: at least 12 civilians injured

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy receives reports from Ukraine's Defence Minister and Commander-in-Chief: supplying Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts is priority
Zelenskyy: All points of Ukraine's victory plan depend on Biden's decision, not Putin's
Zelenskyy: Russians have launched offensive in Kursk Oblast, but without serious progress
RECENT NEWS
23:14
Explosions rock Zaporizhzhia
23:04
Zelenskyy says JD Vance's "plan" would lead to global conflict
22:14
"I will present Ukraine's Victory Plan to leaders of our partner states": Zelenskyy starts visit to US
21:32
Zelenskyy arrives in New York
21:23
Woman killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
21:07
Channels are free to show what they want – Zelenskyy about Ukrainian joint 24/7 newscast
20:19
updatedRussians strike Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 5 civilians, 16-year-old girl in critical condition
19:47
Zelenskyy on possibility of Biden rejecting his Victory Plan: that's a horrible thought
19:05
Ukrainian women's team defeats Romania at Chess Olympics, men's loses to Serbia
18:40
Future EU defence commissioner calls for mandatory ammunition stockpiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: